Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Announces GBX 0.63 Dividend

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ESP stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.30 ($1.14). 888,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,966. The company has a market cap of £544.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.30).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 109 ($1.37).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

