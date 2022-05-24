EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,188. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 697,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMX Royalty (EMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.