Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

