Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENRFF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Enerflex stock remained flat at $$6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

