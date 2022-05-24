Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

