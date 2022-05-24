EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ENLC opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

