Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Enovis has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

