EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, a huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. It has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Delaware, Bakken and Eagle Ford. The company has estimated roughly 11,500 net undrilled premium locations, brightening the production outlook. Also, EOG’s balance sheet is significantly less levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. For this year, EOG Resources has laid out a plan to return a minimum of 60% of annual free cash flow to shareholders. However, rising lease & well expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom line. Although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, it has been paying a lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,485. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 74.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 142,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,740 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

