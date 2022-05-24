EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Buy by Johnson Rice

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Johnson Rice’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.27. The stock had a trading volume of 59,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.