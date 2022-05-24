Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 206,350 shares of company stock worth $474,779. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. 5,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,595. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,921.25% and a negative return on equity of 317.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

