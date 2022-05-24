EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $134,000.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.87. 847,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

