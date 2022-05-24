EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $419.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.00.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.79. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
