EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

