Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.06. The firm has a market cap of £118.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.60 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,702.53).

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

