Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Buys £19,780 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) insider Sian Herbert acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($24,889.90).

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 86.80 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.28 million and a P/E ratio of -61.71. Equals Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39.04 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.89 ($1.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 129 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

