Equillium (EQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) recently:
- 5/23/2022 – Equillium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 5/11/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 5/9/2022 – Equillium had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/30/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 3/28/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 3/25/2022 – Equillium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $97.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Equillium, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.75.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter worth $14,009,000. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.
