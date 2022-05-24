Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $658,390.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $671.81. The stock had a trading volume of 478,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,324. The business has a 50 day moving average of $716.92 and a 200 day moving average of $742.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $621.34 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

