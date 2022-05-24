Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

