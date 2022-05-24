Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont (Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.