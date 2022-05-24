Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upland Software, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
