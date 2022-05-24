Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Upland Software, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

UPLD opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.