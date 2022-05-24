Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 24th (ACRE, AGR, AVGO, AVON, BME, BSX, BTA, BTGOF, BYG, CARG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 24th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Assura (LON:AGR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Assura (LON:AGR)

had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the stock.

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.55) price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price target on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.37) price target on the stock.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.54) price target on the stock.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on the stock.

HomeServe (LON:HSV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.10) target price on the stock.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 155 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at CLSA.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $16.25 price target on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) price target on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

RS Group (LON:RS1) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $157.00 price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock.

