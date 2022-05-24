Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 23rd (AIRG, AMBC, APEI, APVO, ARWR, AUPH, CAIXY, CAPR, CCCS, CLBT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 23rd:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CaixaBank S.A. provides banking and financial products. The company’s business segments include Banking and insurance division provides financial services for individual customers, including retail, private and personal banking, business customers, such as commercial and corporate banking, cash management and markets solutions, as well as offers insurance products. The Investments division includes investments. CaixaBank S.A. is based in Valencia, Spain. “

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a hold rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

