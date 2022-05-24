Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 159,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,199. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

