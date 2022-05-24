Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 159,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,199. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.