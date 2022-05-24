Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. 159,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

