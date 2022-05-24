ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.
NYSE:ESAB opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. ESAB has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $58.08.
About ESAB (Get Rating)
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
