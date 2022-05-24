Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

EPRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 640,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $32.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

