Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

ESEA stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euroseas by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.