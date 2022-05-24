Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will report $62.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $46.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $271.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $354.42 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $20,645,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EB opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

