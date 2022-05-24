Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.