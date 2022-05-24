Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Everi has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Everi by 3,296.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 495,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 102.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 389,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

