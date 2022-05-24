Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Raised to “Hold” at UBS Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.05 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.