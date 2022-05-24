Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT traded down €0.35 ($0.37) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.97 ($26.56). The stock had a trading volume of 263,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.26. Evotec has a one year low of €20.16 ($21.45) and a one year high of €45.83 ($48.76).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.