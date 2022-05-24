Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will report $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is ($0.47). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

EXPE opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $119.05 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

