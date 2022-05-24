Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.40.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $121.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $119.05 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

