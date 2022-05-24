Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,279.20 ($41.26).

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,609 ($32.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,808.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,084.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The stock has a market cap of £24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

