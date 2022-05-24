Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Purchases 5,500,000 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Boucaut acquired 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$1,463,000.00 ($1,037,588.65).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.