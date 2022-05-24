Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.26 million to $118.80 million. Exponent posted sales of $112.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $465.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.80 million to $468.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.88 million, with estimates ranging from $495.27 million to $504.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exponent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. Exponent has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.