Extendicare Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

