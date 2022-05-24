Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of EYEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.63.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,602,743.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 24,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 165,874 shares of company stock worth $396,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

