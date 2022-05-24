Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $41.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
