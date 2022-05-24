Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

