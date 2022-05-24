FAT Brands Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 61,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,943. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
