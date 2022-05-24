FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

