FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Acquires £50,002.41 in Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($23.14) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($62,919.86).

Shares of FDP stock opened at GBX 2,265.50 ($28.51) on Tuesday. FD Technologies Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,620 ($32.97). The stock has a market cap of £630.40 million and a PE ratio of 787.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,951.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

