FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.79 on Monday, hitting $204.69. 1,645,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.77. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

