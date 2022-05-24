FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.