Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

FENC opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $146.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

