Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.
Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $189.78. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
