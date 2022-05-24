Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $189.78. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

