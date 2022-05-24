Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

