FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 16,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,721. The company has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 2,622.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 277.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

