Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,130. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 164.09%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

